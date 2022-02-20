Haystack fire burning at Rochester

news, local-news,

EMERGENCY crews say a haystack fire near Rochester probably won't spread but will throw up a lot of smoke. The CFA has issued a community information alert for the fire on Bonn Road in the last 15 minutes. People in Corop, Elmore, Fairy Dell and Rochester are being warned to expect smoke as firefighters pull apart hay to extinguish the fire. "Unless the situation changes, this will be the last message issued for this fire," the CFA has advised. Three fire crews are at the scene of the fire. Firefighters were first called to the scene at about 5.30am on Sunday morning.

