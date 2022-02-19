news, local-news, La Serena, Ashwood, French, retired, injury, Group 2, mare, championship

THE Bendigo-trained Group 2-winning trotting mare La Serena has been retired from racing after suffering an injury. Trainer Alex Ashwood confirmed the emerging mare had sustained a fractured split bone in two places in her near side front leg, bringing an end to her promising career. The 27-year-old said the first indication of something going amiss was when the mare was a bit limpy after trackwork recently. A subsequent trip to the vets confirmed the injury. It's a sad blow for the young trainer and his partner Tayla French, who had formed a brilliant association with the daughter of Quaker Jet and the mare Donegal Flat, in the sulky. French drove the mare in her final 13 starts for six wins. After finishing seventh behind Queen Of Crime in the $100,000 final of the Vicbred Super Series for four-year-old trotting mares on New Year's Eve, La Serena was undefeated in three starts this year. The last of those wins was the biggest of the now five-year-old's career, coming in the $30,000 Group 2 Vicbred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint Championship at Melton on February 4, where she blitzed the field to win by 10.3m. A disappointed, but philosophical Ashwood said all options had been canvassed with the mare, including operating or giving her time in the paddock to heal. But the health and best interests of the mare were always foremost in his and French's mind. "It happened the day before she was meant to race a couple of weeks ago," he said. "It's one of those things, one minute you've got them and they're going good, the next minute you don't. "You can't do much about it. The welfare of the horse always comes first." Ashwood said the injury had come at a time when La Serena was progressing in leaps and bounds. Four of the mare's eight career wins from 29 starts had come in her last six races, including three straight to end her career. She was placed on nine further occasions, earning $63,370 for her owners and breeders Yabby Dam Farms, including $28,500 this season. Read more: More Group race glory for Ashwood, French with La Serena While it's often difficult to speculate what the future may have held, Ashwood had a fair inkling when it came to La Serena. "She was already on a pretty tough mark (as a 79-rater) after she won the Group 2 at Melton," he said. "But you just don't know, there are so many good race mares at the moment. "There's Im Ready Jet and Pink Galahs and Queen Of Crime and so many up-and-coming mares. "To be honest, I think she's a few lengths behind them. She would have been racing against those horses and maybe making up the numbers. "But she really clicked the last couple of weeks and got a lot stronger and better. "I think she was a lot better horse over the short course, which we certainly found that out towards the end." La Serena's perfect three-from-three starts and wins in 2022 have been a major contributor to an outstanding season for the Ashwood-French team. The stable is currently second on the state trainer's premiership ladder with 18 wins and 17 placings, six wins behind Strathfieldsaye's Julie Douglas. Four of those wins were this week, including a double at Warragul on Monday with Loyola Golf and Sumbeach Art, the debutant Playnice at Geelong on Tuesday, and Malinjang, who made it four straight, with her win at Maryborough on Wednesday. Owned by Heathcote's Terry French, the four-year-old gelding Playnice kicked off his career in the best possible fashion, according to Ashwood, with a comfortable 11.5m win. "Terry brought him, I'm not sure how much for, but it's a good buy now," he said. "He's been in the camp for about six weeks and from what he's shown so far he's going to be a nice handy pacer down the track. "It was quite impressive to be honest (on debut). "Other than La Serena, things are going quite good. Hopefully, they continue."

