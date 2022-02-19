Young Dunne dashes to win number five

news, local-news, Dunne, Luke, Real, Dash, Douglas, Julie, Glenn

THE early-career highlights for Bendigo-based 16-year-old harness racing driver Luke Dunne continued to mount at Tabcorp Park Melton on Friday night. Dunne, who works for Julie and Glenn Douglas at Strathfieldsaye, produced a gem of a drive to notch up his fifth career win aboard Real Dash. It was the supremely-talented teenager's second victory aboard the nine-year-old gelding following on from their success at Maryborough earlier in the month. It was a gratifying win on several fronts for Dunne. Not only was it for his bosses the Douglases, but the confident youngster is also a part-owner of the veteran pacer. Dunne was thrilled to add to his growing win tally with a victory at harness racing headquarters. "It's a little bit better when I own 50 per cent of this horse, between me and my old man," he told Trots Vision. "I'm really happy. He was going good without a lot of luck. "I took him to work with me - he's really found another gear and is full of confidence working with other horses. It's really made a difference." The son of Real Desire and the mare Jen Marie lived up to his name by dashing through on the inside after appearing to fall behind the leaders after turning from home. Dunne, who grew up in Carisbrook, was rapt with how Real Dash finished the race off. "Sammy (Flourentzou on Roylance) got into the sprint lane when I went to go into it and I elected to come back off to the outside," he said. "He was really sharp and he let down nicely. "I always thought he had a good chance because he's been working good back at home. "His first-up win for the stable (at Maryborough) was really strong and his last 400m I was very happy with. "Not a lot of horses come from that far back in slow enough time in a very ordinary conditions day. "Last week (fifth at Bendigo) was sort of my fault, I butchered that I'd say. I'm pretty hard on myself." Dunne's fifth win came in his 63rd career drive. He registered his maiden win at Kilmore in November in his 11th drive aboard Cobalt Blues, also trained by Julie Douglas. Dunne and Douglas were unlucky not to add a double, with Ozzie Playboy beaten into second place in the NR 69 to 74 pace behind Fynn Frost, but not before a protest was lodged after the winner galloped inside the final 100m. The objection was eventually dismissed after 10 minutes, leaving the Andy Gath-trained gelding to claim the race at odds of $51. It was a massive quinella with Ozzie Playboy starting at $34 despite some solid recent form at Mildura and Kilmore, highlighted by three wins and a second. A second Douglas-trained runner Pray Tell ($4.60 favourite) finished fourth. Read more: Team Teal driving a crucial message Read more: Balmy Bob gets overdue slice of fortune at Swan Hill Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/47d5c485-31f7-4308-a275-8587e7491348.jpg/r0_314_2200_1557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg