Northern Grampians Shire Council is inviting St Arnaud residents to participate in an upcoming evening to provide survey feedback in the first phase of producing a plan for the township. The St Arnaud Structure Plan is an outcome of the Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan 2020-30 which indicated that the planning scheme required a revision to align with the needs of the community and investors. The fifteen-year structure plan will provide a vision and framework for how land will be used and developed into the future. More news: Riddles Creek man dies after motorcycle crash on February 13 Mayor Tony Driscoll said community input is needed in order to fully understand St Arnaud's issues and opportunities. "St Arnaud is a very passionate and proud township and I fully anticipate to see and hear from a diverse range of people at the information evening," he said. "A Structure Plan is a land use plan that guides changes to the Planning Scheme and signals the kinds of land use and development we want to see." "This is a long term land use and development plan. It is important to make sure that the knowledge and aspirations that exist within the St Arnaud community is used to help inform it." This Plan will be drafted following a series of consultations with residents, business owners and other stakeholders. Other stories: Council is requesting that the community registers via Eventbrite https://bit.ly/3oVJW4x to help keep the event CovidSafe. In addition to the information evening, council is also calling on the community to complete a survey that will inform council of the township's desired vision and help guide the development of the Plan. The survey is available online or can be collected from the St Arnaud Customer service office, St Arnaud library or mailed out by request. Further information on the project is available from Council's Have Your Say page ngshire.vic.gov.au/StAStructurePlan or by calling 03 5358 8700. The Community Forum and Information Evening will take place on Tuesday, March 1 from 6pm to 9pm in the Perry Room of St Arnaud Town Hall. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/bf08a1cc-454b-413d-8371-a4582ba81844.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg