WNBL: York lauds "phenomenal" Spirit after upset win over Fire

Bendigo Spirit coach Tracy York described her side's upset win over Townsville as one of the best victories in her time with the WNBL club. The Spirit were given little hope of defeating the fourth-placed Townsville Fire on their home court, but they showed great commitment and tenacity to force a 76-71 win that silenced the Fire fans. The understrength Spirit only made two field goals for the entire final term, but still managed to hold off the Fire through sheer determination. "It was a phenomenal effort by the girls,'' York said. "The win over the Boomers in round two was really good because they're a championship contender, but this win would have to be right up there. "We're without a marquee player for the rest of the season, but the group has settled and they proved that if they stick together they could do anything." After leading by seven points early in the final quarter, the Spirit looked in deep trouble when their offence stalled and the Fire grabbed the lead. "When Townsville did hit the front we didn't panic,'' York said. "We kept attacking the basket and remained steady, which was really pleasing." It was the home team that panicked and the Spirit pounced - thanks largely to some big plays down the stretch from Anneli Maley and Alex Wilson. Maley played 38 minutes and 20 seconds of the 40 minutes and posted 25 points, 19 rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block. She played the tense final three minutes of the match with four fouls to her name, but still managed to come up with match-defining plays at both ends of the court. "Anneli is just a machine in the way she goes about it,'' York said. "She's got an amazing tank. She feels the fittest she's ever been. "You don't look at her and think she's tired or that we need to sub her out. "Her effort levels are amazing for the entire game." Maley and Wilson grabbed crucial offensive rebounds inside the two minutes to help keep the Fire at bay. "They were passages of play that you can't teach,'' York said. "They were super efforts." Maddie Garrick was a key player in the win, scoring 18 points. Wilson's final term was crucial for the Spirit. The athletic guard didn't have a great shooting night, but she made the big plays when it counted and finished with eight points and six rebounds. The Spirit won the rebounding battle 49-29, including a staggering 22-9 advantage on the offensive glass. The Spirit's team defence earned high praise from York. "We try to keep teams around that 70 point mark....if you can do that then games are winnable,'' York said. "We did a great job in the second half on (Townsville star) Monique Billings, who had 18 points in the first half and only five points in the second-half." The Spirit's next match is at home against the Adelaide Lightning on February 24.

