FC Eaglehawk on home turf in Australia Cup

Bendigo Amateur Soccer League power FC Eaglehawk takes to the pitch for the first time in 2022 on Saturday night in round two qualifying of the Australia Cup. Formerly known as the FFA Cup, the Australia Cup gives clubs the opportunity to participate in the biggest knockout club competition in Australia. FC Eaglehawk advanced to round two on the back of a round one forfeit and now hosts State League Three club Fawkner at Truscott Reserve from 7pm. "We're missing a couple of key players, but we're close to our full squad,'' Eaglehawk coach Keegan Smyth said. "It would have been nice to have had a game under our belt last week because State League Three is not a bad level and we expect Fawkner to be a good side. "It's early days in pre-season, but I'm really keen to give this a good crack." Fellow BASL clubs Shepparton South and Tatura also play in round two fixtures. Shepparton South is away to South Yarra, while Tatura is away to Diamond Valley. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/6db810d5-7827-4ac4-97a1-7f198eb2c05d.jpg/r0_72_4226_2460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg