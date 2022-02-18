news, local-news, news, central victoria, state government, funding, wildlife, grants, mary-anne thomas

Local wildlife shelters and carers across Macedon will be able to provide the best facilities for their two and four legged friends thanks to grants of up to $3000. Local carers groups will receive funding under the state government's Wildlife Rehabilitator Grants program, including Red Box Wildlife Shelter in Elphinstone, Naturally,Native in Dales Creek, Dalli Wadthin Shelter in Woodend, Shamrock Wildlife Shelter in Woodend, and S. Anderson Shelter in Gisborne. In addition to the local groups, five dedicated animal foster carers across Macedon have also received funding. More news: Milestone land handover to traditional Dja Dja Wurrung owners Grants in this round have funded shade for recovering wildlife, rescue equipment, specialist native animal food, personal safety equipment and wildlife housing. Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas said these grants were worthy recognition for the "tireless and invaluable work" of wildlife carers across the region. "Congratulations to our local wildlife shelters and foster carers, they do a wonderful job protecting our local wildlife," she said. "This funding is recognition of their hard work and will ensure they can continue to support our environment and our native animals." Other stories: These local grants are all part of the state government's $292,000 of support to 122 hardworking wildlife carers across the state, including an extra $60,000 to support shelters impacted by the July storms. Since 2008, a total $3.3 million has been awarded through the Wildlife Rehabilitator Grants program to assist authorised wildlife shelter operators, foster carers and key wildlife organisations. To further boost support for native wildlife across the state the state government is also providing $870,000 to support 14 projects which protect iconic species, including the Brush-tailed Rock Wallaby, Eastern Barred Bandicoot, Southern Bent-Wing Bat, Burranan Dolphin and Eltham Copper Butterfly.

