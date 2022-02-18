news, local-news, news, campaspe, echuca, port precinct, board meeting, campaspe port enterprise, port of echuca, campaspe shire council

The Campaspe Port Enterprise board marked its inaugural meeting in Echuca on Friday with a familiarisation tour of the Port Precinct. The six-member board was welcomed to the twin towns by Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller before undertaking a tour of the site. The full day program also involved meeting with the Port Management Model Review consultant, before ending the day with the meeting. More news: Feedback sought on City of Greater Bendigo draft early years infrastructure strategy Board chairperson Joanne Butterworth-Gray said she was pleased to meet in-person with the board directors for the first time and get started. "Our focus is to make sure that the port precinct delivers both social and economic value to the community," she said. "We want to see commercial success for business, achieve financial sustainability of the Port of Echuca, and overall increase to tourism visitation. All are important goals." Transition of business activities to CPE is aiming for July 1, and the agenda included a review of actions and timeframes required. Other stories: "We reviewed the transition agreement and discussed in detail the obligations of the board, such developing a corporate plan, a budget to support the plan, and the transferring of activities," Ms Butterworth-Gray said. One of the first tasks of the new board is to appoint a general manager to manage the hands-on, day to day management of the port. "Phase one of the recruitment process has been completed," she said. "We had a reasonable amount of interest in the position and the Board has decided to go back out to market. More news: Milestone land handover to traditional Dja Dja Wurrung owners "This is a critical and high-profile role, and it is in the best interest of the community, Council and CPE that we get the best person possible for General Manager." The six-member Board was appointed in December and is made up of Ms Butterworth-Gray, Suzana Bishop, Jim Cosgriff, Dr Jacqueline Jennings, Craig Opie and Andrew Paxton They bring a range of skills, working across many business sectors, including board experience at international, national and state levels. Campaspe Shire Council selected the beneficial enterprise model for the management model after reviewing options across a number of years. The board undertakes management of council activities within the Port Precinct, with fully delegated responsibilities, but remaining accountable to council.

