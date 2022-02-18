Stanley, Hann to lead hometown charge on Marong Cup day

sport, local-sport,

WHILE there will be no hometown runner in the $25,000 Marong Cup at Bendigo on Saturday, local trainers will saddle up some strong chances elsewhere on the seven-race program. The charge will be led by two of Bendigo's biggest trainers Brent Stanley and Kym Hann. Stanley will have three runners, with two of them - Saw That Coming and Dexa Bill - going head-to-head in the 0-58 handicap over 1300m and Mongolian Flame stepping up sharply in distance in the 2200m three-year-old maiden. Following the scratching of his two-year-old filly Throw One In, who was poised to make her race day debut, Hann has been left with the one starter, with Swing With Junior sure to make his presence felt in the 0-58 handicap. The four-year-old mare ushered in a great start to the calendar year for her trainer, winning at Mornington on New Year's Day and is coming off a last start fourth at Albury. Back in grade, Hann is confident of a top-three finish. "I think she's in her right race," he said. "The horse of Andrew Bobbin's (Lady Cumberland) could be very hard to beat. It ran very well in a maiden. "My horse is in very good order, so I expect her to run very well. "Her last start at Albury was pretty good, she just jumped a little slow, but was strong late. "You can't be slow away over 1000m at Albury, but she's drawn to get a perfect run and has a good rider (Zac Spain) on board, so I think she'll be right there in the finish. "I'd expect her to finish top three." Hann hopes it's the start of a good weekend. He saddles up Pal's Reward at Ballarat on Sunday and rates the five-year-old gelding a reasonable hope first-up from a spell. "He normally takes a run to come to hand, but he's in good order and has trialled well," he said. On his cup day hopes, Stanley is banking on some natural progression from Saw That Coming, who looked proficient in breaking his maiden at start number 10 in November, but has not won in his last three. The Group 2-winning trainer foreshadowed a change in tactics for the five-year-old gelding. "He had a really good jump out last Thursday at Kilmore and we are going to ride him with a bit more initiative forward," he said. "He's been getting in behind them and not really letting go, so we might free roll a bit (on Saturday) coming off that trial. "He should run a really good race. He has a lot more ability than his rating suggests. "We'll try different tactics, blinkers on for the first time. If he does what his work says he can do and what his ability suggests, he'll be very hard to beat." A race featuring five Bendigo-trained chances will be further boosted by the stablemate Dexa Bill, who is returning from a 15-week spell and is chasing her second career win at start number nine. Read more: Buchan Hoaks heads to Marong Cup day fresh "She goes well fresh and should run through to the line well. She hit the line well when she ran second in a jump-out last week," he said. "So, I'll have one up the front in the race who will hopefully stay there and if not Dexa Bill shuffles back and comes home over the top and gets the job done." Stanley is curious to see how Mongolian Flame, by Mongolian Khan out of Mongolian Miracle, will handle the step-up to 2200m at her fifth start. The four-year-old mare finished second at Benalla over 1400m last month and followed up with a fourth at Mornington over 1500m on a soft 7. "The 1500m up to 2200m is a big question mark," he said. "I'm hoping there's a bit of give in the track and it's not too firm, but I think she can stay all day. "I'm happy with her and she is among the best horses in the race ability-wise, but the Mongolian Khan's do take a bit of time to mature. "But the penny is starting to drop with her. She found herself a little flat-footed at Mornington, but she ground away to the line, so I think the further the better." Twenty-year-old apprentice Kiran Quilty will take the ride on Mongolian Flame and will head into Marong Cup day high on confidence with three wins from her last five rides this week. The Marong Cup (2200m) will be run at 4.41pm. Race 2: Street Rules (Liam Howley). Race 3: Mongolian Flame (Brent Stanley); Henry's House (Bob Challis). Race 4: Swing With Junior (Kym Hann). Race 5: Buchan Hoaks (Graham Donaldson); Saw That Coming (Brent Stanley); Dexa Bill (Brent Stanley); Rose'n'harlem (Aileen Vanderfeen); Lewandowski (Keith Hall). Race 7: Danali (Sue Naylor); By Design (Brett Charry).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/cbf1bfe9-4b19-4601-a246-67bf60aa12d1.JPG/r88_116_1757_1059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg