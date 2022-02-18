Bendigo East duo runner-up in state pairs championship

sport, local-sport, bowls, Bendigo East, Ross, Pearce, Victoria

Bendigo East's Ian Ross and Rodney Pearce suffered a heartbreaking loss in Friday's Victorian Over-60s Men's Pairs Final at Bendigo Bowls Club. Ross and Pearce led by five shots with two ends to play, but went down 14-13 after an extra end to Heathmont pair Leon Verkuyl and Nick Dawe. Ross and Pearce played superbly to rally from an early 8-3 deficit. The East duo won six-straight ends to go from five shots behind to five shots in front. Ross' decision to move to short ends paid dividends as Pearce produced some brilliant lead bowls. The Heathmont pair struggled to find momentum on the short ends and Ross and Pearce looked set to claim the title with two ends to play. Some fine bowls under pressure from Verkuyl and Dawe gave the visitors four shots on the penultimate end to cut the deficit to just one. A brilliant lead bowl from Pearce on the final end finished right behind the kitty and gave the East duo shot. It stayed that way until Heathmont skipper Dawe's last bowl of the end. He played with weight and luck fell his way. His bowl disrupted the head and Heathmont somehow ended up with shot. Ross had one more chance to draw shot, but he couldn't find the gap and Heathmont levelled the scores. Heathmont grabbed the early advantage on the extra end and the result came down to Ross' final bowl of the 15th end. With Heathmont holding shot, Ross played down the backhand side, but his bowl came up short and the visitors celebrated a 14-13 win. After playing brilliantly over three days, Ross and Pearce had to settle for second place. They advanced to the final on the back of wins of 17-8, 17-8 and 17-13. The men's over-60s singles title was won by Tom Ristic, representing the Yarra division. Ristic defeated the Goulburn Murray's Barry Cosgrove 21-16 in the final. Bendigo's Bruce Morley made it through to the semi-finals before going down 21-20 to Cosgrove. In the women's over-60s singles final, Metro West division's Judy Nardella defeated Goulburn Murray's Lidija Patching 21-12. Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields representative Ann Howe was knocked out in the round of 16. The women's over-60s pairs final was won by Mornington-Peninsula's Terri Matthews and Jan Richardson. Two crucial round 15 matches will help shape the Bendigo Premier Weekend Pennant top four. While ladder leader Moama has the bye, second-placed Eaglehawk is away to third-placed Kangaroo Flat and fifth-placed South Bendigo hosts fourth-placed Bendigo East. After suffering defeats in the previous round, the pressure is on Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo East to hold off the reigning premier South Bendigo. The Diggers snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend to move within striking distance of the top four. East has another tough game to come next weekend against Eaglehawk, so victory over South Bendigo on Saturday is vital for the Beasties. In the other two division one matches on Saturday, Inglewood is at home to bottom side Bendigo and Golden Square travels to Castlemaine. Ladder: Moama 178, Eaglehawk 150, Kangaroo Flat 135, Bendigo East 122, South Bendigo 115, Golden Square 89, Inglewood 82, Castlemaine 72, Bendigo 69. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/8d466cb3-8ae2-4784-917a-9e88a1ecdfe9.jpg/r0_345_4900_3113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg