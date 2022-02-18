news, local-news,

Saturday, 8am POLICE have decided to fine the driver of a car which collided with a motorbike collision in central Bendigo yesterday. The woman went through a give way sign without stopping, Leading Senior Constable Brendan Keegan said. She was trying to find a car park while visiting the busy area just before 3pm when she entered the intersection of Hargreaves and Chapel Street, the Bendigo Highway Patrol officer said. The woman told police she did not see the motorbike, which was carrying the driver and a 14-year-old girl understood to be his daughter. The girl was tossed across the car. Both the man and the girl were taken to Bendigo Hospital and were expected to be discharged on Friday night, Leading Senior Constable Keegan said. Friday, 4pm Two people have been taken to Bendigo Health following the motorcycle-car collision on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were called to the scene at 2.50pm and found two people - believed to be a father and daughter - who were injured. Both were taken to Bendigo Health with injuries, which are not considered critical at this stage. 3.25pm A TEENAGED girl has been tossed across a car during a crash in Bendigo. She was the passenger on a motorbike involved in a crash this afternoon at the intersection of Chapel and Hargreaves Street. Paramedics are treating the girl and an older male believed to be her father. Both appear to be conscious and breathing. Police are investigating whether the driver of a car failed to give way as they turned right onto Hargreaves Street from Chapel Street. But it is still early in the investigation to say what has happened or if anyone will be charged. Earlier Paramedics are assessing two people at the scene of a crash in Bendigo's city centre. One motorbike appears to have been involved in the crash. The extent of any injuries is not yet clear, not the circumstances that have triggered the incident. Police and firefighters are also on scene at the corner of Chapel and Hargreaves Street. More to come.

