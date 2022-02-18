news, local-news,

MONGOLS bikie Toby Mitchell has confirmed he will appeal the severity of a two-month jail sentence handed to him over an altercation at an Echuca pub. The 47-year-old appeared at the Victorian County Court via video link on Friday and indicated he would no longer pursue an appeal against his conviction, but would continue with his sentence appeal. He pleaded guilty before a Melbourne Magistrate last year for assaulting a patron at the American Hotel, Echuca. More news: Motorcycle crashes in Bendigo, paramedics on scene, teen tossed across car Prosecutors at that time said Mitchell first punched his victim to the right side of the face after an argument, which Mitchell said was sparked by the man's rudeness. The man fell to the ground, got back up and was felled again when Mitchell slapped the left side of his face. Mitchell had been spending the evening at the pub after a charity ride hosted by his outlaw motorcycle gang in November. He was granted bail to appeal following his sentence, and will return to court for a further hearing on April 7.

