Buchan Hoaks heads to Marong Cup day fresh

sport, local-sport, Buchan, Hoaks, Donaldson, Graham, marong, Cup, gelding, Hannah

BENDIGO trainer Graham Donaldson is hoping a drop back in class and a return to his home track will do the trick for Buchan Hoaks today. The six-year-old gelding is one of five Bendigo-trained horses lining up in the benchmark 0-58 handicap over 1300m. He is coming off a nine-week let-up following his last start ninth (of 10 runners) in a benchmark 64 at Moonee Valley in December. His previous start was in the $70,000 Donald Cup (1620m) in November. Donaldson affectionately refers to Buchan Hoaks, a winner of five races and placed 11 times in 40 starts, as his 'bread and butter horse'. "He's back in his right grade now and he gets in with 58kg, so he won't be out of it," he said. "I trialled him the other day and he went super, so I'm thinking he will go pretty good. "The freshen up did him the world of good. "He's my little bread and butter horse, he just keeps popping up when I need money. "He's just a good little honest horse, I'm lucky to have him really." Buchan Hoaks will be ridden by in-form two-kilogram claiming apprentice Hannah Edgley, who returned from a two-week break with family early last week to ride a winner first-up at Benalla, and followed up with a double three-days later at Kilmore. Three of his five wins have come with apprentices on board. The son of Turffontein and My Hoaks boasts a previous win at Bendigo in 0-58 grade last October. BENDIGO trainer Graham Donaldson is hoping a drop back in class and a return to his home track will do the trick for Buchan Hoaks on Marong Cup day on Saturday. The six-year-old gelding is one of five Bendigo-trained horses lining up in the benchmark 0-58 handicap over 1300m. He is coming off a nine-week let-up following his last start ninth (of 10 runners) in a benchmark 64 at Moonee Valley in December. His previous start was in the $70,000 Donald Cup (1620m) in November. Donaldson affectionately refers to Buchan Hoaks, a winner of five races and placed 11 times in 40 starts, as his 'bread and butter horse'. "He's back in his right grade now and he gets in with 58kg, so he won't be out of it," he said. "I trialled him the other day and he went super, so I'm thinking he will go pretty good. "The freshen up did him the world of good. "He's my little bread and butter horse, he just keeps popping up when I need money. "He's just a good little honest horse, I'm lucky to have him really." Buchan Hoaks will be ridden by in-form two-kilogram claiming apprentice Hannah Edgley, who returned from a two-week break with family early last week to ride a winner first-up at Benalla, and followed up with a double three-days later at Kilmore and another at Benalla on Friday. Three of his five wins have come with apprentices on board. The son of Turffontein and My Hoaks boasts a previous win at Bendigo in 0-58 grade last October. Other Bendigo horses in the race include the Brent Stanley-trained pair Saw That Coming and Dexa Bill, Rose'n'harlem (Aileen Vanderfeen) and Lewandowski (Keith Hall). Donaldson, who has four horses currently in work, has always enjoyed Marong Cup day. His former stayer Hot Raj finished fourth in the 2004 Marong Cup won by Brava Brava (Ken and Kasey Keys), less than 12 months after finishing second in the 2003 Elmore Cup, also at Bendigo. Donaldson, who has four horses currently in work, has always enjoyed Marong Cup day. His former stayer Hot Raj finished fourth in the 2004 Marong Cup won by Brava Brava (Ken and Kasey Keys), less than 12 months after finishing second in the 2003 Elmore Cup, also at Bendigo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/1d19c969-f250-46f7-89ef-82486d83e602.jpg/r2_185_3620_2229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg