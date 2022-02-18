City FC eyes big round three NPL victories over Werribee

news, local-news,

Bendigo City FC juniors will look to lock down their home turf this weekend when they host Werribee FC for round three of the NPL pre-qualifiers. After two challenging opening rounds against Brimbank and Altona - City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said the opportunity for a big weekend of victories was on the cards. "This round should give our teams some reprieve from the pressure against the tough teams we played in the first two rounds," he said. "Our players should see a bit more of the ball and we anticipate our results will be strong. "We're all looking forward to this week's matches as we can also see how the players are developing and progressing." Claridge expected sound competition from Werribee, especially within the U-15 and U-16 brackets. "Their teams from this age bracket were some of the most improved last year, as well as the under-18s as they are always competitive right across the board," he said. "Whoever is the most competitive on the day has a good chance of securing a winning result." Sport news: Claridge said the under-18 division was an interesting category to watch given the older nature of the players. "By this age they are already starting to transition to playing senior and elite squads and they have a more sound understanding of the game," he said. "This is generally why you don't see as larger blowouts as the players can recognise moments in games when tactics need to be changed to keep up with opponents." Games commence at 10am on Sunday at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve. R1 v Brimbank ----- R2 v Altona Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/12627764-e27a-4d92-89ac-fc09c75ce112.jpg/r0_433_5568_3579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg