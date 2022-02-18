More pain as petrol prices rise again

news, local-news,

In what seems a never-ending cycle, petrol prices have risen again to near record levels across central Victoria. On Thursday, motorists awoke to find prices had risen by as much as 10 cents a litre at some outlets in Bendigo to 179.9 cents a litre. APCO Service Station on the corner of McIvor Road and Reservoir Road, Strathdale was probably one of the cheaper options come Thursday night at 167.9 cents a litre. Read more: Feedback sought on City of Greater Bendigo draft early years infrastructure strategy Over at Maldon, Robert Cox Motors was selling unleaded petrol at 190.9 cents a litre on Thursday. Mr Cox said he bought fuel on Thursday morning at the higher price. "I was low on fuel so I bought up," he said. "The price had gone up 10 cents in a week and yet diesel stayed the same." Mr Cox did not believe the new price was a record but was well aware of the pain at the pump for locals. "I feel sorry for the people who have to travel (from Maldon) to work in Bendigo every day," he said. Fuel prices in Australia are on the rise everywhere, with the price of oil and the escalating political tensions between the Ukraine and Russia the main factors behind the surge. Prices hit fresh seven-year highs on Monday with Brent crude oil above $US95 a barrel as speculation of Ukraine-Russia conflict mounted. Read more: Hot bat summer: how Rosalind Parks' flying-foxes have fared this year The Australian Institute of Petroleum said the national average retail unleaded petrol price rose by 5.1 cents in the past week to a fresh record high of 176.9 cents per litre. The institute said the petrol price hit record highs of 182.3 cents a litre in Melbourne, 185.2 cents in Hobart, 177.3 cents in Canberra and 181 cents in Perth. Assuming the purchase of 35 litres of petrol per week, Aussie households are currently spending $247.66 a month on petrol. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148786038/94404d23-190f-470e-a84b-3941ecdd8cca.jpg/r0_744_4032_3022_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg