Field, track action rolls at Flora Hill

SHIELD League rounds have been run and won, but the athletics season is far from complete for Bendigo Region clubs. A non-Shield meeting is on from 1pm this Saturday at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill. Although many of the region's best have headed south to contest Athletics Victoria's open and under-age track and field titles at Lakeside, there are many keen to compete on home turf. Read more: Bendigo region's best take on Victoria's best For plenty it will be another crucial hit-out, especially for Eaglehawk, Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University who have qualified to contest the AVSL play-offs in their various divisions on Mach 5 at Lakeside. Saturday's action at Flora Hill starts at 1pm with the first flight of field events. Disciplines to be contested are discus, hammer, long jump, high jump, and pole vault. First-up on the track will be distance hurdles of 400m, 300m or 200m. The 2000m walk is scheduled for a 1.45pm start and will be followed by heats of 200m, 800m, and 100m. Also on the program are the 3000m or 5000m run, and the 4 x 100m relay. There are many family links on the field, track or both. The Bendigo Harriers' squad for Saturday's meet includes the Evans clan, and McInerney siblings. Husband and wife, Peter Savage and Wendy Ennor will contest the walk and some field events, and the Borough also has multiple Paralympic gold medallist Tim Sullivan to compete. South Bendigo's line-up includes father and son, Greg and Kyle Hilson; Jackie Guillou and twin daughters Allie and Belle. It's husband and wife, Ross and Melissa Douglas competing for University Pride. The meet has also drawn athletes from Collingwood and Preston. At pole vault, South Bendigo clubmates Rhys Hansen and Emma Orme will be keen to do well in their build-up to next weekend's state titles campaign.

