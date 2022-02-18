NAB League: Bendigo Pioneers primed for round five clash against Gippsland Power

news, local-news,

A reinvigorated Pioneers squad will look to bounce back with a win this weekend against Gippsland Power in round four of the 2022 NAB League Girls competition. After the Pioneers' 5.6 (36) to 9.10 (64) loss to the Devils last week the team came together this week to set new goals for the rest of the season. Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said training ahead of this week's match had been "unbelievably positive". "We challenged the girls in different ways and they've accepted what needs to be done and have taken it on with both hands," he said. Pioneers (1-3) sit 10th on the ladder while Gippsland (0-4) are 13th ahead of the match on Sunday at Benalla. Sport news: The Pioneers will be on the road for an overnight stay - an opportunity the club hasn't seen in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everyone is excited to spend some time away together and to play a great game of football," O'Bree said. "These sorts of group opportunities are great for our overall team environment and allow us all to have different conversations and find out more about each other." Bendigo Pioneers v Gippsland Power @ Benalla, 11.30am Sunday. PIONEERS TEAM: B: M. Elliot, E.Bell, S. Demeo HB: E. Gilligan, J. Richardson, A. Donnelly C: E. Everist, S. Oritt, K. Fullerton HF: S. Cooper, T. Williams, J. Cooper F: L. Keck, A. Gregor, D. Ryan FOLL: F. Pearce, L. Painter, O. Di Donato INTER: S. Pearce, S. Johnston, J. Caruso, S. Hobbs, J. Morrison. E. Evans EMERG: E. Cail, N. Peebles NAB LEAGUE GIRLS LADDER: 1. Dandenong (4-0, 353.33%), 2. Eastern (3-0, 222.54%), 3. Geelong (3-1, 115.34%), 4. Western (2-1, 139.81%), 5. Tasmania (2-2, 135.43%), 6. Oakleigh (2-2, 122.88%), 7. Calder (2-1, 122.62%), 8. Sandringham (2-1, 199.15%), 9. Murray (2-2, 94.95%), 10. Bendigo (1-3, 80.5%), 11. GWV (1-3, 64.56%), 12. Northern (0-4, 46.6%), 13. Gippsland (0-4, 18.01%).

