news, local-news,

ONE of central Bendigo's ugliest buildings is fast becoming its most beautiful. Contractors are removing the cladding that has blighted Pall Mall's former Dymocks building for the better part of half-a-century. They are steadily revealing the heritage charm hidden underneath. Crews are expected to start tearing down and replacing the verandah over the coming week. More: Council rate caps wiped out 133 jobs across Greater Bendigo Development company Sherridon Homes commissioned the project after buying the building in 2020. It and the City of Greater Bendigo have been fielding calls every week from residents hoping for progress reports every week. Sherridon Homes hopes to finish its external renovation in time for the Bendigo Easter Fair in mid-April - and the torchlight procession it is sponsoring. More news: Daily COVID-19 case numbers keep dropping in Bendigo The company wants to use the building for offices and a showroom servicing central and northern Victoria. Heritage Victoria has described the wider precinct as Bendigo's most architecturally significant. "The wealth of Bendigo in its heyday and the aspirations to become a great city are best displayed in this precinct," it says. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/9840455d-1d35-417d-9507-f2fc2a430c61.jpg/r0_192_5568_3338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg