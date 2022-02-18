Bendigo Braves eager to put best foot forward at Country Junior Championships

news, local-news,

Regional basketballers will descend on the Bendigo Stadium this weekend for the Basketball Victoria Country Junior Championships. In total there will be 26 regional associations in action for the two-day elite U-16/U-18 tournament. Among the squads are the Braves teams that will be eager to shine on their home court. More basketball: WNBL: Gutsy Bendigo Spirit douse Fire in Townsville Bendigo Basketball director of coaching and athlete development Joe Hurst said there was going to be a high-level of competition across both age divisions. "At tournaments of this level anything can happen and anyone can win on the day," he said. "Junior championships only come around once per year and I expect all players will be pretty eager to have a crack to see how they stack up against the best from regional Victoria." Braves will be fielding teams in all divisions. "Our under-16 girls and boys are definitely looking strong," Hurst said "Our under-18s have been hit by a few injuries but I am sure they will grind it out and do their best. "At tournaments of this level every single team can be a threat." Among the top competitors will be U-16/U18 boys defending champions Warrnambool, U-16 girls title holders Traralgon and U-18 from Shepparton. Sport news: Hurst said the format of the tournament, which involved athletes playing multiple matches per day, brought out healthy competitive nature within the athletes. "The turnaround between games is so quick it's all about managing workloads and ensuring each player has their best foot forward at the right time," he said. "The other challenge is when teams do make mistakes the key is to make quick assessments and changes as it won't be long before they are back on court. "In these types of tournaments there's always high levels of skill growth within a short amount of time." "We always see top players emerge after the opportunity to compete at the championships." Throughout the course of the weekend several of the games will be live-streamed. Please visit https://www.playhq.com/basketball-victoria/org/country-junior-championships/2022/9dbd9371 to view the fixture. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/bac02112-39a4-4b10-ae21-c6195ba47cea.JPG/r0_179_4441_2688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg