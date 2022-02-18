news, local-news,

Carisbrook Bowls Club is one step closer to a new pavilion after Searle Bros Building Contractors were awarded the contract for stage four of the Carisbrook Recreation Reserve upgrade project. The stage four works will commence in February and are expected to be complete August, the announcement was made during Tuesday night's council meeting. Related: Central Goldfields Shire accused of terminating history with closure of Maryborough museum Stage Four involves the redevelopment of the bowls pavilion and includes the construction of a new bowls pavilion, construction of public amenities and an accessible DDA carpark. Carisbrook Bowls Club President Leonie Briggs said the new pavilion would make a huge difference for the bowlers, especially as the building will be weatherproof and have accessible toilets. "It will also create a very inviting environment to encourage new members to join our club," she said. More news: Central Goldfields Shire Tullaroop Ward councillor Anna De Villiers said it was wonderful to see the tender for stage four awarded. "We have a strong, active bowling community in Carisbrook and so it will be wonderful to see their existing facilities upgraded with first-class amenities," she said. "With upgraded facilities we can be sure the club can continue to provide recreation opportunities for our residents for many years to come." In October 2018 the state government allocated $2 million for stage one of the project. Other news: Hot bat summer: how Rosalind Parks' flying foxes have fared this year A further $2,157,900 was announced in August, 2020 for stage two. Council has committed to providing $118,000 towards stage one and $220,000 towards Stage two, a total of $338,000. The Carisbrook Recreation Reserve project is being delivered in four stages: The stage three works will commence in December and are expected to be complete August. More information on the project, including endorsed plans is available to view at www.engage.cgoldshire.vic.gov.au/carisbrookrecreationreserve.

