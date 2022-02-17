Echuca Police urge anyone who recognises the men to help investigation
Local News
Police are seeking information regarding a theft in Echuca last month.
It is believed a speaker was stolen from an electronics store on Hare Street on January 25.
Echuca Police believe the men pictured can assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
