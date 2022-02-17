news, local-news, news, crime, echuca, campaspe, thief, electronics store, police, crimestoppers

Police are seeking information regarding a theft in Echuca last month. It is believed a speaker was stolen from an electronics store on Hare Street on January 25. More news: ACHERON debuts new look on Victorian Goldfields Railway tracks Echuca Police believe the men pictured can assist with their enquiries. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/5a1703b4-46af-4eb9-9618-928582788705.jpg/r5_0_1994_1124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg