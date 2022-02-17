news, local-news,

Buloke Shire Council's has adopted the Wycheproof Recreation and Racecourse Reserve Master Plan. The master plan identified a number of priorities the Wycheproof community believed were of critical importance for the continuation of quality sport and active recreation opportunities in the town. Improvements proposed at the reserve will be staged over a 12-year period, and many of these works will be dependent on external government funding. .