The week in pictures

As temperatures soared across central Victoria this week, Bendigo Advertiser photographers were chasing the hottest stories in the region. From opening donut stores, to closing museums, the region's businesses were making moves. Tarrengower Prison celebrated the rehabilitation of its 500th foster greyhound, Boston, who was trained through a program giving four-legged companions and prisoners a new lease on life. A group of workers with disabilities spoke out about their hours being cut as a result of slow pandemic recovery. Meanwhile in sport, UNITED cricket delivered a brutal performance with both bat and ball to annihilate arch-rival Spring Gully by 142 runs in a one-sided Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final.

