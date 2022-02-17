Andrew Martin tees up for Jarrod Lyle at TPS Murray River

news, local-news,

This week's PGA Tour of Australasia tournament is about more than winning. Golfers from across the country, including Bendigo's Andrew Martin, will be playing at TPS Murray at Cobram Barooga in honour of Jarrod Lyle. As both Lyle and Martin came from regional Victorian upbringings they crossed paths several times during their amateur careers. "As I was from Bendigo and Jarrod was from the Goulburn Valley district we would always see each other at Country Week in Melbourne and other pennant events," Martin said. "Now being back at Cobram Barooga where I attended the same state team camp with Jarrod many years ago, it's nice to be playing in honour of him this week. "He touched so many lives throughout his golfing career with all of the battles he went through." Sport news: Lyle died in 2018 after a long battle with cancer - however his legacy lives on within the Australian golfing community. Martin started Thursday's first round of the tournament with a four-over par scorecard to sit T123 on the leaderboard - 11 shots behind afternoon leaders Hannah Green and Andrew Evans (-7). Martin shot a two over-par 37 on the front with five pars, three bogeys and one birdie. He was able to keep things steady on holes 10 through 14 before carding more bogeys on the 15th and 18th to finish the back at two-over, 75 total for the day. Martin will return to the course on Friday morning for the second round.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/76e033ec-b27f-4c27-b361-3c62566e1b7b.png/r5_0_763_428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg