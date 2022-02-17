news, local-news, campaspe shire, news, council, meeting, animal management, project

At its most recent meeting, Campaspe Shire Council has given the green light to a number of projects, taken on plans and more. Council has adopted the 2021- 2025 Domestic Animal Management Plan following public exhibition. Under the Domestic Animals Act 1994, a DAMP must be developed at four yearly intervals, reviewed annually and amended where appropriate. More news: Advice message issued for grassfire spreading near Sandon The plan involves improving animal management, educating the community on responsible pet ownership, ensuring compliance, protecting the community from feral and nuisance animals, and many other responsibilities. Council has received a second quarter update on the progress of the Council Plan. The plan is a key strategic document, which reflects the outcomes of stakeholder and community engagement. Of 24 actions aligned to the 2017-21 Council Plan, 10 have been completed and 14 are in progress. Of 32 actions aligned to the 2021-25 Council Plan, four have been completed, 26 are in progress and two are yet to start. Other stories: Council has received an update on the progress of the annual Capital Works program, as at December 31. The 2021/22 program consists of 90 new projects, 20 additional projects and 31 carry-over projects. The following projects were completed in the quarter: The following projects started in the quarter: Contracts were awarded for Ash Street Echuca drainage upgrade, Graham Road Kyabram construction and Lake Cooper Corop road construction with works to start for all projects in the next quarter Design and approvals continue for Kyabram Breen Avenue walking and cycle trail, Rushworth Murchison Rail Trail, Echuca Aerodrome concept plan and McEvoy's Bridge Cornella bridge removal. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/94959d6a-f4e3-4f66-9a62-df7992343103.jpg/r0_59_1017_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg