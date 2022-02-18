WEEKEND CRICKET: Jets keen to prove round 3 win over Suns was no fluke

sport, cricket, weekend, cricket, jets, keen, prove, win, over, suns

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ STRATHFIELDSAYE will be keen to prove its round three win over Strathdale-Maristians was no fluke when they meet in their return bout in the Bendigo District Cricket Association match of the round on Saturday. When they last met on November 27 the Jets inflicted what has been the only loss the Suns have suffered in their past 41 games when they won by one run at Bell Oval. "When you don't lose many games as has been the case with Strathdale for quite a while now, you tend to remember the ones you get beaten in, so we'll be expecting them to come out even harder than usual," Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny said on Friday. "And they might be keen to send a message that maybe we got lucky earlier in the season against them, so we're really looking forward to the challenge. "Having been able to beat them earlier in the season gives the boys some confidence, but we know Strathdale is the best side and deserve that recognition and, hopefully, we can take it up to them again." Heading into Saturday's round 12 there's no surprise that the powerhouse Suns - the winner of the past two premierships - are sitting on top of the ladder with a 10-1 record. But the performance of the Jets (9-2) has been one of the stories of the season, with Strathfieldsaye not only entrenched in the top four, but sitting nine points clear in second position as they continue to hunt an elusive first premiership since 2001. One of the keys for the Jets has been their capacity to field a consistent side having only used 14 players in their first XI so far, while their batting has received a major boost with the returns of openers Tim Wood and Abe Sheahan. Between them Wood (407) - who last played with the Jets in 2012-13 - and Sheahan (326) have combined for 733 runs. Woods is coming off a knock of 92 in last week's thrilling one-wicket win over Bendigo United at Harry Trott Oval that put the Jets in the box seat to secure a double chance. "Woodsy has been awesome all year and he's a gun," Devanny said. "He's looking really good at the moment and playing really balanced... he's taking it up to the bowlers, but he's not being reckless." Huntly-North Epsom v White Hills At Strauch Reserve, 12.30pm. Last time - White Hills 5-116 def Huntly-North Epsom 115. Since 2000 - White Hills 17; Huntly-North Epsom 12. Tip - White Hills. ...................................................................... Bendigo v Sandhurst At Atkins Street, 12.30pm. Last time - Sandhurst 2-188 def Bendigo 8-187. Since 2000 - Sandhurst 18; Bendigo 11. Tip - Bendigo. ...................................................................... Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square At Dower Park, 12.30pm. Last time - Golden Square 7-166 def Kangaroo Flat 148. Since 2000 - Golden Square 16; Kangaroo Flat 13; Tied 1. Tip - Golden Square. ...................................................................... Bendigo United v Eaglehawk At Harry Trott Oval, 12.30pm. Last time - Eaglehawk 219 def Bendigo United 211. Since 2000 - Eaglehawk 16; Bendigo United 13. Tip - Bendigo United. ...................................................................... Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians At Tannery Lane, 12.30pm. Last time - Strathfieldsaye 9-245 def Strathdale 7-244. Since 2000 - Strathdale 19; Strathfieldsaye 9; Tied 1. Tip - Strathdale-Maristians. TIGER DEMOLITION: United thumps Crows by 142 runs in EVCA T20 grand final UNITED will be aiming to build on what has already been a week of success when it clashes with West Bendigo in the Emu Valley Cricket Association's round 13 on Saturday. The EVCA is entering the home stretch of the season with only four rounds remaining. The Tigers will be aiming to carry in their dominant form from Tuesday night's Twenty20 grand final against Spring Gully when they crushed the Crows by 142 runs. United is also right in the hunt for the flag in the season-proper, sitting in second position, while the Redbacks now have a fight on their hands if they are to reach their first finals series since 2013-14. The Redbacks have dropped out of the top four after having their three-game winning streak snapped by Emu Creek last week. SATURDAY'S GAMES: Spring Gully v Sedgwick West Bendigo v United Marong v Axe Creek Mandurang v Emu Creek California Gully bye SATURDAY'S ROUND 13 GAMES: Bridgewater v Arnold. Kingower v Boort-Yando. Wedderburn bye. LADDER: 1. Arnold - 36 2. Kingower - 36 3. Bridgewater - 24 4. Boort-Yando - 24 5. Wedderburn - 24 BENDIGO-Echuca will be vieing for premiership glory when it takes on the Victorian Cavaliers in the Veterans Cricket Victoria Over-50s D Grade grand final on Sunday. The Bloods will host the Cavaliers at Strathfieldsaye's Tannery Lane, with the 40-over-a-side game starting at 11.30am. Bendigo-Echuca, which will be captained by Craig Green, has won every match it has played this season, although it had to forfeit one game against the Cavaliers in round three due to a lack of numbers. The Bloods beat South East in their semi to reach the grand final. Bendigo-Echuca team - Craig Green (c), Greg Bailey, David Boromeo, Ross Brown, Andrew Good, David Letts, Scott McLeod, Richard Murphy, Daryl Rooks, Jeff Shannon, Trevor Sing, Michael Stephens, Rob Williams. Season results - Rd 1: 3-130 def Sunshine Heights 127. Rd 2: 1-129 def Northcote United 8-125. Rd 3: lt Victorian Cavaliers (forfeit). Rd 4: 7-218 def St Bernard's 121. Rd 5: dr South East. Semi final: 2-54 def South East 53.

