Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. TROVE MARKET The much loved Trove Market will be hosting another great event this weekend. There will be about 40 stalls featuring a variety of handmade items and goods, including paintings, gin, macarons, honey, crystals and pottery. For further information, click here. Where: The Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe. When: Sunday, February 20, 10am to 2pm. TWILIGHT MARKET The Showgrounds Market is a family-friendly community market. The market features plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts and much more. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Wednesday, February 23, from 4pm. WESLEY HILL Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. FARMERS AND ARTISTS MARKET Enjoy a Sunday in Malmsbury for their farmers and artists market. This event will feature the freshest local produce in the region. There will also be fresh food, drinks and handmade products. Where: Malmsbury Village Green, Mollison Street, Malmsbury. When: Sunday, February 20, 9am to 1pm. FARMERS' MARKET The town of Talbot boasts a country farmers market which features real livestock, produce and a great community spirit. There will be about 80 produce and artisian stalls, a chance to listen to live music, breakfast foods and coffee and much more. Where: Scandinavian Crescent, Talbot. When: Sunday, February 20, 9am to 1pm.

