Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place. Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online. For further information about placing a notice, please contact us at: SPRING GULLY DANCE The Spring Gully Dance committee are excited to be able to bring back their dances. This Saturday evening event will feature excellent CD music, a supper with tea/coffee and biscuits, a raffle, prizes and a lucky door. Admission $7. Masks and double vaccination certificates required. Inquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544705 Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully. When: Saturday, February 19, 7.30pm to 11pm. BENDIGO REPAIR CAFE Come and join Bendigo Repair Cafe at Peppergreen Farm. Bring along any broken bits and pieces that you have been saving. They will be able to help you with jumpers with moth holes; the sock with a hole in the toe; the toaster that won't pop; and the kettle that keeps boiling. The fixers will be waiting for you. For further information, click here. Where: Peppergreen Farm, Thunder Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, February 19, 10am to 1pm. HORSE SHOW FUNDRAISER A new Standardbred Show in the heart of Castlemaine will be raising funds for the Team Teal WomenCan campaign for ovarian cancer. All entry fees, canteen sales and raffle ticket proceeds will be donated to the cause. This event will showcase how versatile a standardbred can be. There will be a fashions on the field, supreme and championships, classes and more. For further information, click here. Where: Wattle Flat Reserve, Richards Road, Castlemaine. When: Sunday, February 20, 8.30am to 4.30pm. BENDIGO FAMILY HISTORY Welcome to 2022 from the Bendigo Family History Group. The group will be hosting an AGM with Gail White, President of Family History Connections, as the Guest Speaker. All interested welcome to attend. Where: Number 1 Meeting Room, Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, Feburary 19, from 2pm. GEM CLUB EXPO After two cancelled events, the Bendigo Gem Club will host their much needed annual fundraiser. There will be stalls of gemstones, minerals, fossils, rocks and hand fabricated jewellery. Attendees can chat with members about learning to cut and polish your own rocks, facet stones, cast metal and make your own sterling silver jewelry. Outdoor childrens activities include gold panning, metal detecting and gem sifting. Barbecue and refreshments will be available. COVID safe measure apply. For further information, click here. Where: Bendigo Baptist Chuch, McIvor Highway, Junortoun. When: Saturday and Sunday, February 19 and 20, from 10am. SUMMER MUSIC Join in for a relaxing Friday evening and listen to the sounds of local musicians, Eliza Hull and Ryan Gay Band. They will be playing originals as well as hits. This is an alcohol and pet free event. This is a COVID-safe event. For further information, click here. Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills. When: Friday, February 25, from 6.20pm. STUD MERINO FIELD DAY The annual Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day will be displaying stud sheep. There will also be three studs exhibiting on property and displays from sponsors. The field day offers the opportunity to view a range of merino types bred selectively by each stud breeder to suit their goals and environments. Lunch is available at the Serpentine Recreation Reserve and at the stud properties. A list of the studs are available here. Where: Serpentine Recreation Reserve, Chapel Street, Serpentine. When: Friday, February 25, 10.30am to 4.30pm. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates fashion from around the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For further information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Monday, February 21 to Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. DJAARA LIGHTS Djaara Lights is a unique event that aims to highlight Dja Dja Wurrung culture in the Bendigo region through displays of Djaara artwork and augmented reality experiences. There will be stories of the Dja Dja Wurrung six seasons on Djandak (Country) from Dja Dja Wurrung People, the Traditional Owners of Bendigo. Follow the links to download the Djaara Lights Augmented Reality app to view the artworks, iOS and Android. iOS and Android. Read more here. Where: Oscars Walk and Bath Lane Precinct, Bendigo. When: Ongoing, 8pm to 11pm. NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We recommend contacting event hosts before attending. We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

