Who are the BDCA's form players with bat and ball since the season resumed?

THIS WEEK'S ADDY MVP RANKINGS WITH 15 wickets at an average of just 7.9, Bendigo's Bailey Goodwin has been the Bendigo District Cricket Association's most in-form bowler since the resumption of the season. After more than a month off with the Christmas-New Year break followed by an extra two-week season pause as COVID impacted on a number of clubs, the BDCA season has been back for five games and it has certainly been fruitful for Goers' opening bowler Goodwin. Goodwin had six wickets after six rounds at the season break, but his tally has raced to 21 in the five games since. Following 1-43 against Strathfieldsaye the first game after the break on January 22 Goodwin savoured a day to remember the following week with his first five-for in a BDCA A grade game against Kangaroo Flat. Goodwin was one of the chief instigators for Bendigo ripping through the Roos for just 62 with a brilliant 5-13 that has since been followed up with three-consecutive three wicket-hauls. His red-hot form in recent weeks now has Goodwin second on the BDCA bowling table with his 21 wickets for the season behind only Strathdale-Maristians' captain Cameron Taylor's 30. Taylor's 30 wickets for the season include 13 since the season resumed, featuring two four-fors - 4-30 against Golden Square and 4-26 last Saturday against White Hills. With the bat, Strathdale-Maristians' Daniel Clohesy has been the best-performed player over the past five rounds as he continues to thrive in his new role as an opener. Overall, Clohesy is the competition's leading run-scorer with 585, of which 307 of those runs have been scored in the past five rounds at an average of 61.4. Among Chlosey's five hits since the season re-started has been a pair of centuries - 109 against Eaglehawk and 126 against Sandhurst. Strathfieldsaye opener Tim Wood's 271 runs at an average of 67.7 rank second over the past five rounds, followed by Eaglehawk's Russell Stockdale with 245 from four hits. From a team perspective Strathdale-Maristians (5-0) is the only undefeated side since the break, while Golden Square has been the big movers. The Bulldogs were seventh at the season break with a 2-4 record and two games outside the top four, but have hit their straps in the new year winning four of their past five games to climb into the top four. 1 - Daniel Clohesy (Strathdale-Maristians) Runs - 307 Avr - 61.4 Scores - 49, 109, 19, 126, 4 ........................................... 2 - Tim Wood (Strathfieldsaye) Runs - 271 Avr - 67.7 Scores - 31, 70*, 32, 46, 92 ........................................... 3 - Russell Stockdale (Eaglehawk) Runs - 245 Avr - 61.2 Scores - 98, 6, 119, 22 ........................................... 4 - Gavin Bowles (White Hills) Runs - 222 Avr - 44.4 Scores - 4, 96, 88, 23, 11 ........................................... 5 - Clayton Holmes (Bendigo United) Runs - 218 Avr - 54.5 Scores - 93, 10, 101, 14 ........................................... 6 - Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians) Runs - 215 Avr - 107.5 Scores - 85*, 70, 1*, 59 ........................................... 7 - Jack Neylon (Strathdale-Maristians) Runs - 189 Avr - 37.8 Scores - 55, 17, 36, 10, 71 ........................................... 8 - Brent Hamblin (Kangaroo Flat) Runs - 182 Avr - 60.6 Scores - 63*, 5, 68*, 7, 39 ........................................... 9 - Scott Trollope (Golden Square) Runs - 177 Avr - 59.0 Scores - 54*, 37, 7, 28*, 51 ........................................... 10 - Ryan Grundy (Huntly-North Epsom) Runs - 171 Avr - 42.7 Scores - 40, 66, 0, 65 ........................................... 11 - Harry Donegan (Bendigo United) Runs - 160 Avr - 40.0 Scores - 39, 64, 2, 55 ........................................... 12 - Liam Smith (Golden Square) Runs - 149 Avr - 37.2 Scores - 15, 90, 6, 38 ........................................... 13 - Kyle Humphrys (Bendigo) Runs - 141 Avr - 28.2 Scores - 39, 7, 15, 42, 38 ........................................... 14 - Ben Williams (Eaglehawk) Runs - 136 Avr - 27.2 Scores - 28, 4, 13, 81, 10 ........................................... 15 - Ben Leed (Sandhurst) Runs - 135 Avr - 27.0 Scores - 10, 23, 66, 36, 0 1 - Bailey Goodwin (Bendigo) Wickets - 15 Avr - 7.9 Figures - 1-43, 5-13, 3-14, 3-14, 3-34 ........................................... 2 - Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians) Wickets - 13 Avr - 12.8 Figures - 1-49, 2-27, 4-30, 2-34, 4-26 ........................................... 3 - Ben Yarwood (Sandhurst) Wickets - 9 Avr - 15.0 Figures - 1-3, 4-30, 1-25, 3-36, 0-41 ........................................... 4 - Brent Hamblin (Kangaroo Flat) Wickets - 9 Avr - 15.6 Figures - 3-28, 1-30, 3-28, 1-32, 1-22 ........................................... 5 - Linc Jacobs (White Hills) Wickets - 9 Avr - 18.3 Figures - 1-30, 1-41, 3-22, 3-21, 1-51 ........................................... 6 - Kenny Beith (Kangaroo Flat) Wickets - 9 Avr - 18.8 Figures - 2-17, 0-31, 1-46, 3-60, 3-15 ........................................... 7 - Kayle Thompson (Golden Square) Wickets - 8 Avr - 14.0 Figures - 2-16, 2-51, 2-29, 1-9, 1-7 ........................................... 8 - Chathura Damith (Strathfieldsaye) Wickets - 8 Avr - 20.6 Figures - 3-34, 1-29, 2-40, 1-26, 1-36 ........................................... 9 - Sam Johnston (Strathdale-Maristians) Wickets - 8 Avr - 21.3 Figures - 2-40, 1-26, 2-29, 1-48, 2-27 ........................................... 10 - Dylan Robinson (Golden Square) Wickets - 7 Avr - 12.3 Figures - 2-21, 0-20, 3-12, 1-12, 1-21 ........................................... 11 - Will Thrum (Bendigo United) Wickets - 7 Avr - 14.3 Figures - 1-45, 4-40, 2-15 ........................................... 12 - Dylan Klemm (Kangaroo Flat) Wickets - 7 Avr - 15.0 Figures - 2-10, 2-30, 0-41, 3-24 ........................................... 13 - Ben Devanny (Strathfieldsaye) Wickets - 7 Avr - 15.4 Figures - 0-19, 2-11, 3-23, 2-26, 0-29 ........................................... 14 - Jack Pysing (Strathdale-Maristians) Wickets - 7 Avr - 15.6 Figures - 0-38, 3-2, 2-28, 2-27, 0-14 ........................................... 15 - Jake Thrum (Bendigo United) Wickets - 7 Avr - 15.7 Figures - 1-38, 1-16, 1-4, 4-52 ROUND 7 Eaglehawk 8-235 def White Hills 169. Strathdale 5-227 def Bendigo United 8-225. Kangaroo Flat 5-202 def Huntly-North Epsom 151. Strathfieldsaye 6-192 def Bendigo 7-190. Golden Square 3-104 def Sandhurst 103. ........................................... ROUND 8 Strathdale 3-294 def Eaglehawk 127. Golden Square 5-203 def White Hills 5-202. Strathfieldsaye 4-145 def Sandhurst 7-144. Bendigo 8-140 def Kangaroo Flat 62. Huntly-North Epsom dr Bendigo United. ........................................... ROUND 9 White Hills 7-217 def Sandhurst 167. Kangaroo Flat 6-198 def Strathfieldsaye 9-196. Bendigo United 190 def Bendigo 146. Eaglehawk 4-188 def Huntly-North Epsom 187. Strathdale 7-147 def Golden Square 9-146. ........................................... ROUND 10 Strathdale 7-245 def Sandhurst 199. Bendigo United 5-243 def Kangaroo Flat 95. Bendigo 6-225 def Eaglehawk 171. Strathfieldsaye 8-155 def White Hills 153. Golden Square 7-83 def Huntly-North Epsom 79. ........................................... ROUND 11 Kangaroo Flat 7-214 def Eaglehawk 106. Strathdale 9-212 def White Hills 159. Strathfieldsaye 9-202 def Bendigo United 7-201. Huntly-North Epsom 6-200 def Sandhurst 9-192. Golden Square 7-172 def Bendigo 171.

