Belinda Bailey boosted by podium performances on the Tour of Gippsland

news, local-news,

Bendigo cyclist Belinda Bailey has received a boost of confidence after top performances at the 2022 Mitchelton Tour of Gippsland. The 17-year-old rider, who was competing in the U19 division, started the first stage of the tour on the 55.4 km Woolamai Circuit with a fourth-place finish, close behind in sixth was fellow Bendigo rider Jasmine Eddy. On the 60.2 km second stage through Inverloch Bailey put on one of her best rides to date by taking out the top spot on the podium, Eddy also showed strength with a top-10 finish. Bailey's winning momentum didn't slow on day three for the final 19.6km Rhyll criterium stage. Related: Bendigo rider Belinda Bailey celebrates birthday milestone at the Santos Festival of Cycling Bailey backed up the previous day's performance by securing the final stage with a strong sprint finish ahead of fellow Victorian Talia Appleton. "It felt great to stand up on the podium as we haven't had that many events in the past two years," she said. "The competition was tough with lots of top riders...especially on day three I knew I'd have to hold them off right to the line." The two podium finishes secured her an overall fourth-place finish on the general classification. With two big events already ticked off so far in 2022 Bailey is primed for the year ahead. "I am feeling really great in my ability for the season ahead and just can't wait to see where it takes me." In women's elite division Bendigo District Cycling Club road champion Courtney Sherwell finished fifth overall. Sport news: Fellow Bendigo rider Nate Hadden finished seventh overall in the men's U19 division. Pat Eddy finished 11th overall within the elite men and will look to continue with even stronger form in this weekend's iconic road race from Melbourne to Warrnambool. The men will ride 267km from Avalon Airport to Warrnambool with a total climb of 1734m. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/b8301cd1-9abb-4ee9-ad89-a3e29329d88b.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg