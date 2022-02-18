Sell-trained pair convert good form into wins

news, local-news, Sell, Mick, Bullet, Lovin', laughs, Kyneton, Sandown, Laughs

TWO wins in seven days and with two horses who had been well and truly knocking on victory's door. That's the summary of Kyneton trainer Mick Sell's successful seven-day period that culminated in victories with Lovin' Laughs at Sandown on Wednesday and Magnum Bullet at Kilmore last week. The affable Sell has had plenty of nice horses over the years, among them the Group 3-winner Enchanting Waters, the dual city winning-mare and three-time country cups winner Penny To Sell, and the honest gelding Carlingford. Arguably none of them had ever endured as many near-misses and close calls between wins as Lovin Laughs and Magnum Bullet have in recent times. A tally of eight starts between wins for Lovin' Laughs, who broke through for his maiden city win, included a pair of recent seconds and a couple of finishes just outside the placings, when well within striking distance of the winner. A winner at Kilmore on February 10, Magnum Bullet had finished second twice and third once in his previous three starts this preparation, beaten each time by under a length. No wonder Sell was a happy man after the final race at Sandown on Wednesday when Lovin' Laughs continued the stable's good run with an ultra-tough victory at the surprising odds of $12. "They've always been horses on the rise," he said. "Lovin' Laughs won two races in a row when we first started him off and he's always had the ability. And Magnum Bullet has just got better as he's got older. "The signs had been there for both of them, so there are no surprises with them. "They've matured into nice horses." A pair of wins gave Sell the brilliant formline of three wins from his last four runners after the four-year-old mare Boho Miss saluted at Kyneton a fortnight ago in the Bobby Beare Memorial Handicap. The daughter of Redente, who ended her campaign with two straight wins, has been sent for a well-deserved spell. Read more: Memorial race win sparks wonderful gesture from trainer That has left Lovin' Laughs, Magnum Bullet and what Sell hopes is another horse on the rise in Hugo Loves Vegas to fly the stable flag for the time being. He is already plotting a return to Sandown with Lovin' Laughs. "We will probably head back to town in a fortnight's time and find the same sort of race," he said. "1400m, maybe a little further is the go with him. "There might be a race for him at Ballarat coming up, there's a bit of series going on. "The heat is worth $75,000 and the final is $250,000." Sell credited winning jockey Jamie Mott for planting the seed to try the five-year-old gelding over 1400m, after his first 16 starts were all raced over distances between 1000m and 1200m. The suggestion reaped immediate results with Lovin' Laughs earlier this month finishing second at Sandown at his first attempt at 1400m before going one better this week. Mott revealed post-race that he has long been convinced of the horse's talent. "He just gave me the feel that 1200 was maybe a bit sharp, hence why he went to 1400," he said. "This is my third ride and each one has been better. "He was in really good form coming here (to Sandown on Wednesday). "(But) I did think it was a little strong for him and the run I had wasn't ideal. "I ended up inside the leader and most times horses don't win doing that. "He toughed it out really good late when I needed him. It was very well deserved for Mick and his team." The win was Lovin' Laughs' fourth in 18 career starts for earnings of $105,400. It provided the Sell stable with its first city winner since Penny To Sell's benchmark 90 success at Morphettville on February 23, 2019. Sell said a potential trip to Moonee Valley might next be on the cards for Magnum Bullet, whose Kilmore win was his third in 15 starts. Jarrod Fry was the winning jockey. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

