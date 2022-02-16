BDCA T20: Demons defeat Borough, grand final date pushed back

sport, cricket, cricket, BDCA, Bendigo, Twenty20, White Hills, Eaglehawk

White Hills broke through for its first win of the BDCA Twenty20 season with a hard-fought four-wicket win over Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park. The other scheduled pool one clash - Kangaroo Flat versus Golden Square at the QEO - was rescheduled for March 2. That means the Twenty20 grand final has been pushed back one week to March 9. The BDCA was forced to reschedule the Square-Roos match after the QEO was used for two representative matches last weekend. Thursday night's scheduled pool two match at the QEO between Strathdale-Maristians and Bendigo has also been moved. The game will now be played at Canterbury Park on February 23. Read more: Catch up on the latest local news The Eaglehawk and White Hills' game was a battle for the batters, with 17 wickets falling for just 191 runs in 38.5 overs. White Hills' bowling and fielding set up the win. The Demons put the home side on the back foot by taking three early wickets, with Mitch Winter-Irving (2-19) removing Russell Stockdale (4) and Angus Chisholm (1) cheaply. Xavier Dunham (2-13) and Nick Wharton (1-8) bowled tightly for the visitors and they held their catches, including a fine running catch from Jayden Sheean. Siblings Ben and Josh Williams held the Borough innings together. Ben made 26 and Josh 23 before skipper Nick Farley made an unbeaten 19 to lift the Hawks to 8-95 off 20 overs. Brayden Stepien returned to the Demons' line-up as their marquee player and took on the captaincy role for the night. The left-hander lasted five balls with the bat before attempting to hit a Rhys Smith delivery over the Canterbury Park grandstand and was bowled for four. Read more: United cruises to EVAC Twenty20 premiership Read more: What makes Bendigo Spirit star Anneli Maley tick In Smith's next over Gavin Bowles (2) top-edged a half-tracker to Mitch Graham at fine leg to leave the Demons 2-9. Winter-Irving and Rhys Irwin put the Demons back on top with some fine shot-making. They added 42 in quick time before Winter-Irving (24) smashed a Stockdale (1-16) delivery to Farley at mid-off and he somehow held on to it. When Irwin fell three runs later for 18 the Demons had slipped to 4-54 and the game was in the balance again. The Hawks could sniff victory when they took two wickets in two balls to have the Demons 6-70 in the 15th over. However, White Hills' pair Sheean (15 not out) and Nick Wallace (eight not out) kept their calm and saw the Demons over the line with seven balls to spare. Smith (2-12) and spinner Nash Viney (2-13) were the pick of the bowlers for the Hawks. White Hills have one T20 game remaining against Golden Square at the QEO on February 23, while the Hawks' T20 season is done and dusted. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/ef565f52-798e-4994-9eb1-f90d06b6d0fa.JPG/r3_569_5566_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg