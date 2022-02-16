Severe weather warning cancelled for central parts of Victoria

news, local-news,

Thursday, 6am The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for all parts of the state. Thunderstorms are possible across eastern parts of the state this morning however further warnings will be issued if necessary. Earlier A severe weather warning has been issued for central parts of Victoria on Wednesday evening. The Bureau of Meteorology has said a surface trough will support thunderstorm development over central and southeastern parts of the state in the evening. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. More news: Mount Alexander Shire to battle Castlemaine supermarket bid at VCAT The State Emergency Service advises that people should: The next warning is due to be issued by 10.10pm.

