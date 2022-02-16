news, local-news, news, pets, rspca victora, abandoned, summer

RSPCA Victoria is again urging pet owners to take responsibility for their animals this summer, as cruelty reports for abandonment continue to spike during the hotter months. The organisation received 1163 reports of abandoned animals last financial year, with 384 of these reports during last summer alone. Chief Inspector Michael Stagg said the number of cruelty reports relating to abandonment is truly disappointing. More news: Elective surgery to restart at Bendigo Health by the end of the month "As owners or people in charge of animals, we have a duty of care and a legal obligation to ensure they are provided with food, water, shelter and veterinary care," he said. "If you are going away, that duty of care necessitates that you arrange proper care for your animals in your absence. "We understand many people incorporate travel into their lives, so whether it's a family holiday or work related, if you're making plans for yourself and your family, you need to ensure you have also planned for your pets. "Leaving animals unattended for extended periods of time can lead to suffering and may be fatal, especially in the warmer weather when they need additional water and access to shade," said Chief Inspector Stagg. RSPCA Victoria reminded pet owners who need to travel that leaving food or water for animals without any supervision for an extended period of time is not an adequate arrangement. Other stories: All owners must take responsibility for their animals and ask for help from family or friends or consider using the services of a boarding facility or pet minder. Cruelty reports related to abandoned animals increase in warmer months, with many reports lodged by concerned members of the community. Prior to travelling, owners who have organised someone to care for animals in their absence should advise neighbours of plans to avoid unnecessary concern. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986, any person in charge of an animal is required to provide food, water and shelter, as well as appropriate husbandry and veterinary attention as needed. If leaving pets with friends or family: More news: The late-night dessert reinvigorating Bendigo's nightlife If using a mobile pet-sitting service: Catteries and boarding kennels "If people find they can no longer provide adequate care for their animals, there is no shame in surrendering them and we urge those struggling to contact RSPCA Victoria for assistance and advice," Mr Stagg said. Anyone with concerns for the welfare of animals is encouraged to contact RSPCA Victoria's Inspectorate via rspcavic.org/report or by calling 9224 2222. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/1cb99e7e-db70-4d01-a3ad-eb5b6e8fba8b.jpg/r0_69_800_521_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg