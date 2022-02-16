Crews on scene as fire spread through stubble on Boort-Charlton Road near Boort
Local News
Firefighters are on scene of a grassfire near Boort on Wednesday afternoon.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed crews had been notified at 1.37pm of a fire spreading through stubble on the Boort-Charlton Road.
Three vehicles from the area attended and air support was requested.
The fire was brought under control by 2.03pm.
It is not clear what started the fire at this stage.
