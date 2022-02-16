news, local-news,

Firefighters are on scene of a grassfire near Boort on Wednesday afternoon. A CFA spokesperson confirmed crews had been notified at 1.37pm of a fire spreading through stubble on the Boort-Charlton Road. Three vehicles from the area attended and air support was requested. More news: Regional bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, government in exclusive negotiations The fire was brought under control by 2.03pm. It is not clear what started the fire at this stage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/8a779972-82e8-4a48-a46c-636c618a6d5b.jpg/r0_30_1094_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg