Kyneton Tigers ready to pounce on 2022 FIDA season

Kyneton Tigers are celebrating the upcoming 2022 FIDA season with a club come and try day next week. After establishing a FIDA team in 2021 the Tigers couldn't be more keen to get back to action. KFNC club manager Nikki Young said more than anything the players looked forward to getting out on the field after the disruptions experienced last year. "Like most clubs, the prospect of having a full season this year really is amazing," Young said. "Especially for our FIDA team as they didn't get to play many games last year and only really had a small taste of it. "They are all so keen to get back out on the track." Sport news: To mark the new season the Tigers are holding a come and try day on Wednesday February 23 at 5.30pm at the Kyneton Showgrounds. Young said the purpose of the event was to reunite the players and the broader community. "It's about coming together again for a kick of the footy and also being around our supportive community-based club," she said. "We're also trying to entice new recruits to come onboard and join the 25 players we had last year. "Everyone is welcome to come meet our coach Pete Connors, enjoy a BBQ and have a run on our recently resurfaced ground." Related: Kyneton Tigers launch FIDA team The Victorian FIDA Football League was first formed back in 1991 and is the oldest community-based football leagues in the state for people with a disability. Affiliated with AFL Vic, the League provides an environment that promotes fitness, fun, friendship and a sense of belonging. Through participation in football, it enhances life skills and develops self-esteem, confidence and improved health. The Tigers are seeking assistance from the local community to help support their FIDA team in any way possible - whether it be through supplying equipment or even assisting on game days. Young said community support was crucial to the overall operations. "Even the smallest bit of assistance such as supplying drink bottles and equipment is always greatly appreciated," she said. If you would like further information on the come and try day or would like to support the Tigers, please contact kyneton@fida.org.au for more information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

