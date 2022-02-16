Creer, Cripps shine in distance events

news, local-news, Creer, Cripps, athletics, Flora, Hill, McInerney, cycling, Soulsby

TUESDAY night's warm weather did not deter six athletes from racing in the Parker Electrical-backed series at the Flora Hill track. Athletes raced 5000m or 3000m at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Retreat Road. University's Andrew Creer completed the 12 1/2 laps for the 5000m in 18:42.71 as clubmate Leah Cripps, 25:09.33, and Bendigo Harriers' Hunter Gill, 27:32.92, ran well in the heat. The 3000m was won by University's David Cripps in a time of 11:33.56 from Uni clubmate Oscar Lethbridge, 14:07.08, and Charles Chambers, 14:26.82, also from University AC. Meanwhile, athletes will be at the Tom Flood Sports Centre on Thursday night for another heat in the Bendigo Athletic Club series. Now in its 35th year, racing is held as part of the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track racing at the Barnard Street venue. Keelan McInerney from Bendigo Harriers ran the second-fastest time of 3:52 as he won the Peter Hayes-sponsored 1000m last Thursday night from Nadene Macdonald and Rebecca Soulsby. Fourth place and fastest time went to Greg Hilson in 3.26 minutes. A week earlier and it was Keelan's mum, Rebecca Soulsby who was never headed from the gun on her way to victory in the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed 1200m. Thursday night's 800m contest is sponsored by Bendigo's Original Pie Shop and starts at 7.15pm. The series final on March 3 will be the George Flack final where athletes will tackle the 1000m distance. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

