MOUNT Alexander Shire's council had overruled an expert panel and appointed a Castlemaine-based company for a major rebuild of one of the region's most dangerous roads. Four people have died and another has been seriously injured on Fogertys Gap Road, Ravenswood South over the past five years. Their deaths have prompted the Castlemaine-based shire to launch a major rebuild project at and around the Woodbrook Road intersection. Councillors awarded a contract on Tuesday evening to Leech Earthmoving Contracting despite an expert panel recommending another company. More news: Revised Castlemaine supermarket plans are 'lipstick on a pig', councillor says ahead of VCAT showdown Multiple councillors expressed unease about the decision even as they conceded it would allow a respected local company to help rebuild parts of Fogerty's Gap Road. Cr Christine Henderson worried that contractors might lose faith in the intensive tender process. "I would suggest that it's very rare that this happens," she said of councillors' intervention in one of the rural shire's most significant civil engineering projects. The decision came after Mount Alexander Shire businesses had endured two years of COVID-19 hardship, Cr Henderson said. Cr Rosie Annear opposed the council's intervention. "It was not an easy decision because I think we should support local contractors," she said. "I just can't justify us going against the recommendations of the panel. They've done a really, really huge job to get it to this point." Cr Matthew Driscoll disagreed. "We live in a democracy," he said, arguing elected officials were entrusted to make decisions after considering shire officer recommendations. More news: Regional-led bid for Commonwealth Games, government in negotiations Cr Driscoll said Leech's application was very strong and the company had a proven record on projects in the region. "I've very supportive of using local businesses wherever I can [and] whenever I think they can do the job," he said. "I'd also note the evaluation criteria was inclusive, rather than exclusive." The change was made with five of six councillors' support. The decision locks in work on sections of a road popular with cyclists and motorists moving between the Calder Highway and Maldon. Road crews will deal with a host of issues including narrow lanes, unsealed shoulders, trees and poor road signage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

