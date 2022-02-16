Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang leave Bendigo disturbance free

news, local-news,

POLICE were out in force over the weekend monitoring an outlaw motorcycle gang which passed through Bendigo on Saturday. The Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang passed through the city on their way from Wodonga to Melbourne. More news: Victoria Police confirmed there were no arrests or offences detected during this event and the motorcycle gang left Bendigo disturbance free. Echo Taskforce detectives, along with a number of specialist and local police monitored the gang. Victoria police urged anyone with information about outlaw motorcycle gang activity to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/9a2f16cb-8347-4bd7-8445-7ee1c1760d35.jpg/r0_57_1017_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg