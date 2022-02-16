Police appeal for public assistance in locating Liam Dunlop wanted on warrants

news, local-news,

VICTORIA Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Liam Dunlop. Police said Dunlop is wanted for an outstanding warrant. More news: He is believed to be in the Bendigo area. Investigators have released an image of Dunlop in the hope that someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts. Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

