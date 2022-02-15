news, local-news,

Emergency services are on scene of a collision near Drummond on Tuesday afternoon. A CFA spokesperson said crews were notified of a vehicle accident on the Daylesford-Malmsbury Road at 4.18pm. It is not clear how many vehicles are involved and what caused the incident. Three CFA trucks and volunteer firefighters from Malmsbury and Taradale brigades are on scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said road crews were also on scene assessing the six people involved in the crash. They said no one was being considered in critical condition at this time. Victoria Police are also on scene.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/4bc38bce-ef39-4fe6-859f-53333ea1a5b9.jpg/r0_101_1980_1220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg