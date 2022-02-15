news, local-news, news, education

LA TROBE University will get a slice of the $50 million funding for international students announced by the Victorian government. The university will receive $5,083,137 under the International Education Resilience Fund. The funding will help students transition back to studying on campus, complete their studies remotely, and gain employment after graduation. La Trobe students will have the opportunity to learn about Australian culture and workplace culture, connect with mentors, improve their English language skills, and participate in virtual industry projects and internships. They will also benefit from financial assistance and well being support. Deputy Vice Chancellor (Students) Professor Jessica Vanderlelie said international students have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused disruption to their learning, jobs, and negatively affected their mental health. The university has seen a 25 per cent increase in calls for counselling and well-being services. She said the new funding was an 'absolute game changer' which will allow the university to provide extra well-being support to their international students, as well as programs and initiatives to increase their employability. "We are still a destination of choice. And this funding will help us to make sure that Victoria remains a priority place for the students to come to study," Professor Vanderlelie said.

