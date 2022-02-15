Jimmy Crute to miss remainder of UFC year after surgery announcement

news, local-news,

Bendigo UFC fighter Jimmy Crute has announced that he will undergo a knee reconstruction and will not compete for the remainder of 2022. The light heavyweight fighter broke the news to his fans on social media on Tuesday morning. "Absolutely gutted to announce that I will be out for the rest of the year," he said. "I need a knee reco. I have been putting this off for years but I have sustained too much damage over the last few fights and it has finally come to the point that if I don't get it fixed it could turn into a career ending injury. "I am obviously very disappointed but at the same time a challenge like this is also exciting. "It gives me nine plus months to work on other aspects of training and life and come back 100 per cent refreshed and injury free. "Thank you all for the continued support. "I'm not going anywhere and the Bendigo express is still in full motion." In the Bendigo fighter's most recent fight he was knocked out by his American opponent Jamahal Hill in the first round of their light heavyweight bout in Las Vegas. The fight lasted just 48 seconds after Hill, who is renowned for his boxing skills, landed a brutal right hand to Crute's jaw that sent the Bendigonian crashing to the floor. The referee had no choice but to immediately stop the fight. It was the 25-year-old's second-straight loss after he suffered a leg injury in a defeat to Anthony Smith nearly 10 months ago. Crute is currently ranked 14th on the UFC light heavyweight division rankings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/e3d7bad5-aa63-4522-ae2c-aa97b0d3b42e.jpg/r2_34_1083_645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg