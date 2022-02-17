news, property, 363 Napier Street, White Hills, Bendigo, Original features, cottage garden, Close to Lake Weeroona, Three bedrooms, Two bathrooms

Beautifully kept and updated this 1900s brick cottage is a hidden gem, located just minutes from the heart of Bendigo. An ideal first home or astute investment, bursting with original features including timber panelled ceilings, exposed red brick walls with dado boards, and a bullnose verandah. The addition of modern touches have been seamlessly integrated into the original home using neutral colours and simple design. Boasting three good-sized bedrooms, two living spaces and two bathrooms, this gorgeous light-filled home is bright and welcoming inside and out with a lovely little garden and an outdoor wood-fired pizza oven. The main bedroom features a large ensuite as well as a walk-in robe. Two additional bedrooms are at the front of the home, one with built-in robes and an exposed brick feature fireplace. A fourth room to the back of the home could be utilised as a dining room, second lounge, home office or fourth bedroom. A cosy and compact living space, with a lounge and updated kitchen offers a great area to dine, entertain and relax. Outside is well fenced and secure; side access from the main driveway leads to gates for vehicle parking. Showcased in the cottage garden are simple features like bluestone garden beds, built-in bar tables, a grapevine covered pergola and that rustic wood-fired pizza oven. Situated on Napier Street, the home is just moments from Lake Weeroona, where you can enjoy lush green parkland, the walking track, a play space and lots of coffee options.

