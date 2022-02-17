news, property, 73 Landry Street, Marong, Bendigo, Four bedrooms, Two bathrooms, Study, Alfresco, Tweed Sutherland First National

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $650,000 - $700,000 AGENT: Tweed Sutherland FIrst National CONTACT: Wendy Carman on 0408 081 450 INSPECT: Saturday 9.30 - 10am Offering everything you need when it comes to convenient family living is this inviting family home built in 2015 by Cavalier homes. Astute buyers with an eye for quality and detail will not be disappointed with this four bedroom home. Work from home in a spacious study located just off the welcoming entry hall. The light and airy open-plan kitchen/dining/living space leads to a fabulous undercover outdoor entertaining area with built-in barbecue and brick open fireplace. Waterfall stone benchtops feature in the kitchen with walk-in pantry and 900mm under bench oven and 900mm gas hotplates. A second living area could be used as a cinema room or formal lounge. The main bedroom will impress with a generous size walk-in robe and ensuite with double basins. Bedrooms two, three and four all have built-in robes and are serviced by the nearby family bathroom. Further features include a walk-in linen cupboard, bench and loads of storage in the laundry, pendant and downlighting, and ducted heating and cooling for year round comfort. The double garage has access to both residence and back yard, where you will find a second garage/shed attached to the main garage, 6.6kw/24 solar panels and landscaped gardens. Within walking distance to the Marong golf club, two kilometres to primary school, kindergarten, shop, Marong Family hotel, and only a 15 minute drive to central Bendigo. This picture-perfect presented home is in an ideal location and can be viewed by calling Wendy Carman at Tweed Sutherland First National.

