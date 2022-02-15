Bendigo youth arts awards now open

news, local-news, bendigo, arts, council, awards, youth

Bendigo's young creatives will once again be in the running for several $1000 prizes. Applications for the City of Greater Bendigo's RAW awards are now open, with four categories for young artists under 25 to compete in: Visual Arts, Literature, Performing Arts and Short Film. There will also be a $500 prize for an additional award - the YoBendigo/Ambedo award that captures the experience of being a young person living in Greater Bendigo in 2022. OTHER NEWS: Ambedo magazine is a free quarterly magazine designed, produced and edited for young people. City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Councillor Andrea Metcalf said the RAW Arts Awards were an opportunity for young people to get involved in the arts. "RAW is a highlight in the arts calendar because it provides a wonderful showcase to celebrate and admire the diverse works and talents of young people in Greater Bendigo," Cr Metcalf said. "Over the past decade, the RAW Awards have been the launchpad for young artists, many of whom are now practising professionals in the creative arts industries. "This is a great opportunity to showcase your work and I encourage all young artists to consider entering their work in this year's awards." OTHER NEWS: COVID-19 death toll spikes as cases remain steady across the state The awards will be presented at a ceremony at The Capital on Thursday June 2 and will feature a showcase of performing arts and digital media entries. Following the presentation, the annual RAW Arts exhibition will feature visual arts entries at Dudley House and literature entries will also be available on the night. The exhibition will be open to the public from Friday June 3 to Sunday June 5. The RAW Arts Awards entries close on Wednesday May 2, 2022. To complete the online application, please visit https://www.yobendigo.com.au/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

