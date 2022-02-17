news, property, 17 O'Neill Court, Epsom, Bendigo, Enclosed alfresco, Four bedrooms, Two living areas, Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $640,000 - $670,000 AGENT: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate CONTACT: Andrew Murphy on 0407 303 386 INSPECT: Saturday 1 - 1.30pm Located in a quiet court, this superb modern, open-plan home is perfect for a family and will be sure to impress. Boasting two living areas, four bedrooms, huge alfresco, large backyard, side access and a shed. The open plan kitchen/meals/living area allows flexibility and space for all to enjoy. It offers fantastic access to a huge undercover enclosed alfresco area which can be used in all seasons for both everyday dining and night-time entertaining. The kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances and an abundance of bench and cupboard space. The main bedroom off the front entry, offers ensuite and walk-in robe while the remaining three other generous sized bedrooms all have built-in robes. The family bathroom is well appointed with bath and a separate toilet to accommodate a growing family. Feel the ambience all year round with an aray of of light fixtures, ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling throughout and a solar panel system which provides a cost saving. The generous and well maintained landscaped allotment has terrific side access to the rear of the property leading to a 6m x 3.5m colorbond shed/workshop. Within walking distance to Epsom primary school, shopping centre and a short drive to the Epsom train station. This modern family home ticks all the boxes and is just waiting for a new family to enjoy. Contact Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate for further details or to book an inspection.

