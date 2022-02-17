news, property, 619 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo, Modern California Bungalow, Three bedrooms, Two bathrooms, Walk to Bendigo CBD, DCK Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 3 $549,000 - $569,000 AGENT: DCK Real Estate CONTACT: Justin Pell on 0408 949 775 or Marc Cox on 0419 915 273 INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.30am This charming California Bungalow with many of the original features apparent at face value, but step inside to the modernised interior. The central living space is full of character while the kitchen has had an update with stainless steel appliances, 900mm electric oven, 900mm gas cooktop, dishwasher and ample bench and storage space. A clever study nook and storage have also been incorporated into the kitchen space. Boasting three spacious bedrooms with walk-through robe to the main leading to the beautiful modern ensuite. Further features include hardwood timber floors, ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, gas heating as well as a free standing gas heater for all year comfort. Outside in the secure and private yard is the entertaining area off the kitchen and a double carport with a separate single car garage and workshop. With a short walk to the CBD, shops and amenities this charming home will not disappoint.

