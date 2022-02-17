news, property, 8 Londey Street, Kangaroo Flat, Bendigo, Four bedrooms, Three bathrooms, Indoor pool, Designer kitchen, Gavin Butler Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 2 $950,000 AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate CONTACT: Gavin Butler on 0427 887 766 INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.30am This classy and desirable family home boasts a fabulous indoor heated pool, surrounded by alfresco and entertainment areas adjacent and fully paved with glass panelling walls. It's all set up for the real entertainer, someone happy to invite family and friends year round. It was built (2005) to the highest quality standards and presents the perfect opportunity for the family wanting a spacious family home. Complemented by an impressive outdoor entertaining space this property is designed to accommodate the living and entertaining requirements of the modern family, be they growing families, retirees, a professional couple or first home buyers according to the agent, Gavin Butler. "For retirees coming off the land this home is extremely low-maintenance but has sufficient land to meet your gardening requirements," Agent Gavin Butler said. Positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac and perched high on the rise to take in the views of the surrounding parkland and lakes, there is approximately 47 squares under roof, where every member of the family can find time to pursue their own interests. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Inside is a generous formal lounge, and a family living area which is also wired for the theatre room. The designer kitchen is very well appointed and features induction cooking, tiled splash back, Italian tiles, 900mm oven, self-closing drawers, double-dishwasher, butler's pantry, island granite bench and external doors which creates a seamless link between indoor and outdoor living in this contemporary open plan space. The main bedroom is a true feature of the home with its spaciousness and impressive ensuite, complete with twin vanities, large shower, bath and extensive walk-in robe. There are four good sized bedrooms all together, plus a handy computer nook. Other features that will impress include Italian floor tiles, cylindrical glass lounge wall, 10' ceilings, ducted vacuum, bulk heads, floor-to-ceiling arched windows, columns and so much more. Central ducted heating and cooling is throughout the home plus a split system and electric log fire for comfort all year round. Outside the property is equally impressive with full landscaping, paving and established gardens, secure quality fencing and a garden fountain. This fabulous home is set on a great 847 square metre allotment in a premier location within walking distance of schools, parks, public transport, shopping centres, and within easy access to the Melbourne freeway, and with all amenities close by. "This is an exceptionally designed home that ticks all the boxes for family buyers." Call to make an appointment to view. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

