BDCA: Opportunity knocks for Roos to lock in T20 grand final berth

BDCA ROUND 11: Square, Jets chase down targets to win final-over thrillers KANGAROO Flat has the chance to secure a berth in the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 grand final when it meets Golden Square at the QEO on Wednesday night from 6pm. A victory for the Roos - who are yet to win a T20 flag - would clinch top spot in Pool 1 and a spot in the March 2 grand final. However, a win for Golden Square would keep alive its hopes of getting through to the final and contending for its first T20 title since the competition's inaugural season in 2008-09. Eaglehawk and White Hills will also meet on Wednesday night at Canterbury Park from 6pm. Neither team can make the grand final. TWENTY20 LADDERS: POOL 1 1. Strathfieldsaye (4) - 21 2. Kangaroo Flat (3) - 18 3. Golden Square (2) - 15 4. Eaglehawk (3) - 12 5. White Hills (2) - 6 POOL 2 1. Bendigo (3) - 21 2. Bendigo United (3) - 20 3. Strathdale (3) - 18 4. Huntly-North (3) - 12 5. Sandhurst (4) - 9 Games played in brackets.

