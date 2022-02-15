BDCA: Opportunity knocks for Roos to lock in T20 grand final berth
KANGAROO Flat has the chance to secure a berth in the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 grand final when it meets Golden Square at the QEO on Wednesday night from 6pm.
A victory for the Roos - who are yet to win a T20 flag - would clinch top spot in Pool 1 and a spot in the March 2 grand final.
However, a win for Golden Square would keep alive its hopes of getting through to the final and contending for its first T20 title since the competition's inaugural season in 2008-09.
Eaglehawk and White Hills will also meet on Wednesday night at Canterbury Park from 6pm. Neither team can make the grand final.
TWENTY20 LADDERS:
POOL 1
1. Strathfieldsaye (4) - 21
2. Kangaroo Flat (3) - 18
3. Golden Square (2) - 15
4. Eaglehawk (3) - 12
5. White Hills (2) - 6
POOL 2
1. Bendigo (3) - 21
2. Bendigo United (3) - 20
3. Strathdale (3) - 18
4. Huntly-North (3) - 12
5. Sandhurst (4) - 9
Games played in brackets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News